Madhya Pradesh: 5 children seriously injured in a stray dogs attack in Khargone

Representative Image

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): With incidents of stray dog attacks on kids increasing day by day, in yet another incident, at least five children were grievously injured in a stray dog attack in Khargone district on Sunday. The incident took place at Bhavsar colony and Motipura area.

As per reports, a pack of dogs attacked a group of children playing outside their houses, biting various parts of the body and not letting them escape. After seeing the dogs attacking the children, their relatives present at the spot came to their rescue, scared away all the dogs and rushed them to a district hospital.

Children have sustained injuries in their necks, legs, hands, and around the head. There has been an increase in dog bite instances in the city, but the local administration has failed to take any steps to address the issue.

Earlier, a five-year-old girl was also attacked by stray dogs which mauled her to death. City residents continue to suffer from the stray dog menace with no resolution, with many citing the inaction and laxity of the local administration despite repeated complaints of children being a victim of biting. The administration must take serious steps to curb the dog menace now.