Madhya Pradesh: 431 New PG, PhD Students Walk Into IIT Indore Campus

IIT Indore |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 431 new students in various PG and PhD programmes have walked into the campus of IIT Indore. The institute on Tuesday conducted the orientation programme of new entrants including 149 students in PhD.,111 in MSc, 138 in MTech and 33 in MS (Research).

Addressing freshers, IIT Indore director Prof Suhas S Joshi said, 'I am happy to inform that, at IIT Indore several new programmes are being designed and new courses are being formulated to make education holistic and innovative methods of teaching and learning are being introduced. We are offering 15 MTech programmes which include Biomedical Engineering in collaboration with AIIMS Bhopal and Applied Optics & Laser Technology in collaboration with RRCAT.'

Read Also Indore: MGM Bone Marrow Transplant Unit Completes 100 Transplants

'We are in the process of introducing professional and societal connect baskets of courses under NEP. The professional basket will offer students with a flavour of various upcoming technologies which cross the boundaries of conventional disciplines. The societal basket will ensure that our students will get an opportunity to work on society or rural problems.'

He added, 'Each student is unique and should compete with self for further improvement and enhancement. They should use conducive learning environment of the campus and choose projects and research works which are unique and provide technological solutions to the problems faced by the people at the bottom of the pyramid.' The students were also oriented on the Academic, Research & Development, Student Affairs, Innovation & Incubation, International outreach, Hostels and Medical facilities, Library and Minority Cell.