Madhya Pradesh: 42nd ‘Green Corridor’ likely on November 30

Indore (Madhya Prdesh): City officials are preparing to create the 42nd ‘Green Corridor’ in the city for speedy transportation of organs of a brain stem cell dead man, on Tuesday. If everything goes right, ‘Green Corridors’ would be made for the third time in two months.

The possible Green Corridor would be prepared by administration from Bombay Hospital to transport the vital organs of a 41-year-old Khumsingh Solanki of Dewas, who was declared brain dead on Sunday. The man had met an accident and was admitted to Bombay Hospital for treatment.

“Family members of the man have given consent to donate his organs after which Indore Organ Donation Society had started preparations for the same. An alert to National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation and Regional Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation was also sent to prepare for the patients in waiting for donation of lungs, intestine, heart, and pancreas,” organ donation coordination and Muskan Group’s Sewadar Jitu Bagani said.

Published on: Tuesday, November 30, 2021, 12:31 AM IST