Madhya Pradesh: 4.26kg Opium Seized From Raj, 1 Held In Neemuch

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): In continuance of anti-drug operations, a team of Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN), Neemuch, recovered 4.26-kg opium from house in Chittorgarh, Rajasthan on Monday.

According to information, after receiving intelligence that a resident of Gopalpura village in Bassi tehsil of Chittorgarh in Rajasthan was secreting opium in his residence and was involved in illicit trafficking of Narcotics drugs, a team of officers of CBN Neemuch was dispatched in early hours of Monday.

The team searched the house resulting in recovery of 4.26 kg opium kept in a steel container. After completion of legal formalities, the recovered opium was seized and one person arrested under relevant provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985.

In another operation, officers of CBN, Jaora, MP Unit, intercepted two persons on motorcycle at Sedramata - Sitamau road, and recovered 64.27-kg of illicit CPS Poppy Straw.

After completion of legal formalities, the recovered CPS Poppy Straw & motorcycle were seized and two persons were arrested under relevant provisions of NDPS Act, 1985.

In one more operation, officers of CBN, Jaora, MP Unit, intercepted a person near Balaji Mandir, Kachariya Jaat - Semaliya Rani Road and recovered 21.12 kgs of illicit poppy straw and 250 grams of opium on Sunday. After completion of legal formalities, the recovered Poppy Straw and Opium were seized and one person arrested under relevant provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985. Further investigation is under progress.

