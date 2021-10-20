Madhya Pradesh: 400 acres demarcated for 100 MW solar power plant in Mandleshwar

Mandleshwar (Madhya Pradesh): Four hundred acres were demarcated here for installation of a solar power plant under Narmada Project in town on Tuesday.

The state government is looking to aid alternative energy sources. Therefore, Indore Municipal Corporation has proposed to install a 100MW solar power plant under Narmada project.

Narmada Project in-charge Assistant Engineer RC Verma said that the civic body had sought 400 acres for the project from the government. The project which aims to provide water to Indore and nearby areas, he added.

Sub-divisional magistrate Omnarayan Singh Barkul said that at the behest of the government tehsildar, naib tehsildar, SLR, general manager among others demarcated the required land at Sangvi-Samraj in Mandaleshwar. Collector Anugrah P inspected the land on October 14, 2021, he added.

The installation of solar power plant will reduce the demand of power of Madhya Pradesh Electricity Board (MPEB), said an official.

Published on: Wednesday, October 20, 2021, 02:02 AM IST