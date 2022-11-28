Madhya Pradesh: 4 masked men rob liquor contractor’s office of Rs 13L

Representative Image |

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): Four masked men robbed a liquor contractor’s office of Rs 13 lakh on Sunday midnight at Guru Govind Singh Colony under the Lalbagh police station after holding the two employees hostage at knife-point. On receiving the information, in-charge SP Antarsingh Kanesh, CSP Brijesh Srivastava, in-charge of all police stations and investigation experts reached the spot. In the morning, the SP too inspected the spot. The aggrieved employees said that as banks were closed on Saturday, cash received from the half a dozen liquor shops was kept in the office.

Police recorded statement of the employees and also recovered CCTV footages from the area. Dog squad also reached the spot. The police are investigating the matter. Police officials claimed that the miscreants’ movement was caught in CCTVs of the colony as they headed for the office. In the video, all the four robbers are seen going towards the office, some of them are also wearing masks. Burhanpur SP Rahul Kumar Lodha said that efforts were being made to nab the accused on the basis of CCTV footage and other clues and expressed hope that the case would be solved soon.

Meanwhile, one of the employee Suraj Singh said that like any normal day, they had kept collection at their office. “As soon as I opened the main door to park scooty inside, accused barged into the office pushing us from behind. We failed to see them as they placed knife on our throat. Four miscreants entered the office and took away all the cash. After tying our hands and legs they locked us in kitchen and another room,” Suraj said.