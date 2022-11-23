Burhanpur: Bharat Jodo Yatra enters MP Rahul says Yatra against hatred, violence in society

Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra | Representative Image

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Bharat Jodo Yatra-led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi entered Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday morning via Bodarli village of Burhanpur district from neighbouring Maharashtra.

A large number of Congressmen carrying the Tricolour in their hands reached Bodarli to join the foot march early morning.

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole handed over the Tricolour to Madhya Pradesh party chief Kamal Nath to formally launch the 12-day-long Yatra in the state, where it will cover a distance of 380 km before entering Rajasthan.

While entering the state, Gandhi said, "This Yatra is against hatred, violence and fear being spread in the country. We have started the Bharat Jodo Yatra by taking the Tricolour in our hands from Kanyakumari. Nobody can stop this Tricolour from reaching Srinagar."

Targeting the central government on the issues of unemployment and inflation, Gandhi alleged, "The BJP first spreads fear in the minds of youth, farmers and labourers and when it sets in, they convert it into violence."

He called five-year-old boy Rudra, who was among the crowd present in the village, on the stage and asked him about his ambition, to which the child said he wanted to become a doctor.

"In present India, it will be difficult for Rudra to fulfil his dreams as his parents will have to spend crores of rupees to get an education in private medical colleges. He will have to work as a labourer as he won't be able to pay the fees," Gandhi said targeting the growing trend of privatisation of education in the country.

He also claimed that industries, airports and seaports were in the hands of only three-four industrialists in the country. Even the railway is also going into their hands, he added.

"This is an India of injustice and we don't want such an India," Gandhi said.

"The money going out of the pockets of the common man for purchasing costly petrol and cooking gas is going into the pockets of these three-four industrialists," he claimed.

Bodarli, a village with a population of nearly 6,000, was decorated with banana leaves as the region is known for the cultivation of the fruit. Folk artists welcomed the Yatra on its arrival in Madhya Pradesh.

Welcoming the Yatra in the state, Kamal Nath claimed it will be most successful in the state.

Senior Congress leaders including former chief minister Digvijaya Singh, Leader of Opposition in the MP Assembly Govind Singh and other senior leaders were present on the occasion.

Chapter closed now, says Jairam Ramesh

Days after a right-wing outfit on Tuesday put up posters in Burhanpur city criticising his remarks on freedom fighter V D Savarkar and staged a protest, senior party leader Jairam Ramesh on Wednesday said that the chapter is closed.

Bharat Jodo Yatra is above electoral politics: Digvijaya

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Wednesday said his party's Kanyakumari to Kashmir Bharat Jodo Yatra, led by Lok Sabha MP Rahul Gandhi, was not linked to electoral politics and its main objective was to "save" the Constitution and democracy in the country.