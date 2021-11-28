Madhya Pradesh: 4 cooperative bank officers suspended for black marketing of fertilisers

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Four officers of corporative credit institution affiliated to the district corporative banks have been suspended by collector Gautam Singh. Functioning of three other officers is under probe in connection with the fertilizer distribution, storage and sale in the area.

District Corporative Bank chief executive officer said lapses have been discovered during the inspection of the chemical fertilisers.

Action has been taken for illegal storage and sale of the chemical fertiliser.

Source said that action has been taken against branch manager of District co op bank Mandsaur Omprakash Dhakad, branch manager of branch Suwasra Dinesh Bhalavi and branch manager of branch Malhargarh Sunil Kharkodkar and manager of primary agricultural credit cooperative institution Babulda, Manoj Kumar Sharma, the institution manager of Babulda, for not paying heed to headquater’s instructions in the month of October, disobeying the orders of the district collector and indulging in the black marketing of the fertilizers.

On the orders of commissioner of the MP Cooperatives and Registrar Cooperative Societies, instructions have been given to all the branch managers of the bank and the other institution managers of the cooperative institutions not to store chemical fertilizers beyond mandated quantity. They were also warned not to sell fertilizers without the prior permissions from the collector.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: Man commits suicide after being harassed by moneylenders in Sehore

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, November 28, 2021, 02:08 AM IST