Madhya Pradesh: 3,900 litres of ‘bio-diesel’ seized

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): The district administration has taken action against illegal sale of bio-diesel at Pappu Dhaba in Ichhapur.

Acting on the tip-off, a team under the leadership of Shahpur district superintendent of police Rahul Kumar Lodha took the action.

A tanker bearing registration MP-09-HH-3363 was being filled with illegal bio-diesel. The accused were fraudulently selling a chemical in the name of bio-diesel. Police seized about 3,900 litres of illegal bio-diesel kept in three Mahindra maxi truck-tankers, one dispensing unit nozzle and two electric pumps.

Tehsildar Rajiv Kashiv collected samples of bio-diesel for testing. A case has been registered under Section 3/7 of the Essential Commodities Act and Section 285, 420 of Indian Penal Code against Anand Thakur, resident of Biroda, Mohammed Saad, resident of Bhusawal, Ghanshyam Khaneja, resident of Sindhibasti, Neeraj Jaiswan and Deepak Rochlani.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: Principal secretary and commissioner of horticulture department shifted

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, December 19, 2021, 02:18 AM IST