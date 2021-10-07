Madhya Pradesh: 3,500 quintals of plastic bags seized, Rs 50K fine imposed

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) seized 3,500 quintals of banned polythene bags from a transport office and slapped a spot fine of Rs 50,000 lakh on the transporter.

Zone 18 health officer Sandeep Patodi and chief sanitation inspector Anil Sirsia during routine patrolling when they got a tip that banned plastic bags were stored at Praveen Transport on the Dewas Naka road. The duo reached Praveen Transport and found 120 sacks filled with banned polythene. The sacks weighed 3,500 quintals, said Patodi.

Municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal was informed about it and she directed the duo officials to seize the polythene bags and slap a fine on the transporter. Accordingly, Rs 50,000 fine was imposed on the transporter and the seized polythene bags were sent to the garbage transfer station.

Patodi said that the polythene bags would be destroyed at the trenching ground in the Devguradia area.

Scenario over 3 years

Single-use plastic is complete banned in the city for the past three years. Plastic bags and other single-use plastic materials are illegally transported into the city. IMC officials, from time to time, conduct surprise inspections and seize banned single-use plastic materials. Hefty fines are also slapped on transporters of plastic bags.

