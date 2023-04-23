Madhya Pradesh: 35 boxes of illicit liquor seized from car in Bagh, 1 held

Bagh (Madhya Pradesh): The Bagh police on Sunday confiscated a luxury car carrying 35 boxes of illicit liquor from Undali Phata in Bagh and arrested one person. The driver managed to flee. To check illegal liquor smuggling and gambling, SP Manoj Kumar Singh ordered a campaign across the district.

Acting on a tip-off, a special team led by SHO Ranjeet Singh Baghel carried out vehicle checking at Undali Phata area. On suspicion, they intercepted a car and checked it, and spotted 35 cartons, which were seized by the police along with the vehicle. The driver of the car managed to flee.

Police detained a person identified as Sumit Khedekar of Khargone under Barwaha police station. His accomplice Kapil Chouhan, a resident of LIG colony, Indore is at large. A case was registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Excise Act at Bagh police station on Sunday. Inspector RS Baghel, SHO Hamraah and team played a key role in the operation.