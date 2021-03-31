Madhya Pradesh: 3,300 test corona positive in Mandsaur district so far

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): The corona positive figure has reached 3,300 out of 80,000 samples taken so far in Mandsaur district, creating a fearsome picture of future for people and administration.

“Cause for corona becoming rampant in area is carelessness of people as they flout Covid norms,” a health department official said wishing anonymity.

The final report on Monday night mentioned 32 new Covid patients. Local administration's appeal, chief minister's campaign - Mera Mask, Meri Suraksha - challans, fines, Roko Toko Campaign, don’t seem to have any effect on people.