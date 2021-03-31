Madhya Pradesh: 3,300 test corona positive in Mandsaur district so far

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): The corona positive figure has reached 3,300 out of 80,000 samples taken so far in Mandsaur district, creating a fearsome picture of future for people and administration.
“Cause for corona becoming rampant in area is carelessness of people as they flout Covid norms,” a health department official said wishing anonymity.
The final report on Monday night mentioned 32 new Covid patients. Local administration's appeal, chief minister's campaign - Mera Mask, Meri Suraksha - challans, fines, Roko Toko Campaign, don’t seem to have any effect on people.
Corona protocol is flouted in markets, at functions, in programs, vegetable markets, municipal and tehsil offices etc. “Those who follow Covid norms are ridiculed,” a local resident said.
In four days, 116 new positive cases have been found in the district. The death toll from corona has risen to 37. At one time, the active cases were reduced to just 3. At present, the figure has increased to 173.
On Tuesday night, 245 people from Ratlam Medical College and 32 from District Hospital Mandsaur were reported positive. The search for their contacts is underway.
District health officer Dr KL Rathod, civil surgeon Dr DK Sharma said vaccination is also going on in the district.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)