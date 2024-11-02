 Madhya Pradesh: 3 Held For Assault In Udayanagar
FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, November 02, 2024, 10:36 PM IST
Udaynagar (Madhya Pradesh): A dispute between two villagers over a girl in Imlipur area under Udaynagar police station limit turned into a violent clash between two groups, on Friday evening, leading to severe injury to a woman. The situation escalated when Mangilal, along with his accomplices Bablu and Kanha, attacked Santosh.

Santosh's sister, Manisha Karma, who attempted to intervene, suffered a severe head injury. As more relatives arrived to help, they were also assaulted. Following the attack, a case was filed against the three accused at the Udaynagar police station.

However, when the suspects were not arrested by Saturday, community members gathered to protest outside the police station, demanding justice. The protest lasted from 11 am to 3 pm, with community members expressing their anger over previous incidents involving the accused and calling for an attempted murder charge.

The unrest led to additional protests in the Udaynagar main market, causing significant traffic disruptions. In response, police forces from three nearby police stations were deployed to maintain law and order.

Sub-divisional officer Shrestha Bhargava tried to control the situation. Eventually, police station in-charge Bhagwan Singh Bira arrested the three accused and took them into custody. Meanwhile, injured Manisha Karma received medical treatment for her injuries.

