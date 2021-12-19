Madhya Pradesh: 3 booked for gang rape of married woman

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A married woman was allegedly gang-raped by her school friend and his two accomplices. The accused had reportedly taken her to a room in Kshipra area where they raped her a few days ago. The police have registered a case against the accused after the victim and her family members met DCP Mahesh Chand Jain on Saturday. A team was sent to arrest the accused.

According to Chhatripura police station in-charge Pawan Singhal, Rohit and his two friends have been booked under section 376, 376-D, 506, 34 of the IPC on the complaint of a 21-year-old woman on Saturday evening. The woman stated in her complaint that she got married one and a half years ago and since then she is staying in Chhatripura area.

The accused named Rohit is her school friend. He used to talk with her over the phone. On December 12, he called her to meet him. After that, the accused reportedly took her to a house in Kshipra area in an autorickshaw. After reaching there, the accused promised that he would marry her and he made physical relations without her consent. Later, his two friends reached there and they also made relations with the woman after threatening her with dire consequences. They fled from the place after raping her.

On Saturday, the woman along with her father and a relative reached CP officer premises where they met DCP Mahesh Chand Jain. The woman revealed the entire incident before DCP and requested police to take action against the accused. DCP Jain instructed Chhatripura police station in-charge to lodge an FIR in the case.

The woman said that she doesn’t know Rohit’s two friends. They had made her video and they were threatening to circulate the video if she revealed the matter to anyone.

On the day of the incident, following a complaint from the woman's husband the police had reached the spot on the basis of her mobile phone location and had taken the woman and three youths to Kshipra police station. The woman alleged that the accused had threatened her at the police station so she had to say that she reached the spot of her own free will. Chhatripura police are investigating the case further.

Published on: Sunday, December 19, 2021, 01:57 AM IST