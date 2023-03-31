Madhya Pradesh: 29 Dead, 17 Injured, Many missing as bawdi collapses in Indore's Beleshwar Mahadev Temple

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a tragic incident that sent shock waves across the country, at least 29 devotees were killed - majority of them women - and 17 got injured, whereas many were missing as roof of a bawdi (stepwell) caved in during a havan on the occasion of Ram Navami at Beleshwar Mahadev Temple at Patel Nagar in the city on Thursday.

Out of the 29 deceased, at least 11 are women and one was a toddler. The death toll may go up as some devotees are still missing and condition of a few of the injured persons is stated to be critical.

"The search is still on to trace the missing persons by pumping out the bawdi's water," home minister Narottam Mishra told reporters in Bhopal.

Devotees in large number gathered at the temple since Thursday morning on the occasion of Ram Navami. Havan was going on at the temple when roof of the bawdi caved in.

"There was a huge crowd of devotees on the roof of the bawdi. As the structure could not bear the load of so many people, it caved in," Kantibhai Patel, president of Patel Nagar Residents Association, who was eye-witness to the incident, said. "Around 35 devotees fell into the bawdi which was about 50 to 60 feet deep," said Indore police commissioner Makrand Deoskar, citing eyewitness accounts.

Army, NDRF team join rescue ops

Collector Ilayaraja T said that an army team from Mhow too joined rescue operation late night. Besides, NDRF team had also arrived. He also did not rule out possibility of more casuality as few people were still missing. Water from bawdi was still being drained out.

Search on to trace missing persons

ACP Manish Kapooria said that the rescue operation was taking time as the bawdi had water which had turned into mud. "The caved-in structure is also dangerous. Naked iron rods are everywhere at the accident site. We are taking extra care while carrying out the rescue operation," he said. The rescue operation was on till filing of this report.

Temple built by laying slab over bawdi: HM

Home minister Mishra said that the temple was constructed by laying a slab over the bawdi in a covered campus. "A probe has been ordered into the matter, particularly to find out how the temple was allowed to be constructed over a bawdi," Mishra said.

After the accident, people gathered around the temple looking for their family members who were present on the premises at the time of the tragedy.

Ambulance reach after an hour

The incident occurred at around 11.45 am but according to eye-witness neither fire brigade nor State Disaster Emergency Response Force team reached the spot for an hour.

An eye-witness Kantibhai Patel said ambulance also did not reach the spot for an hour even after authorities were alerted about the accident.

CM Chouhan also spoke to the Indore collector and police commissioner over the phone and directed them to speed up the rescue operation, said an official.

Magisterial probe ordered

Collector and District Magistrate Dr. Ilayaraja T. has ordered magisterial inquiry into the mishap at Shri Beleshwar Mahadev Jhulelal Temple. Dr. Ilayaraja said that points of investigation are being decided. Responsibility of the investigation will be handed over to the Additional Collector level officer.