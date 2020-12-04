Madhya Pradesh: ‘28,000 metric ton urea for farmers in Barwani’

Barwani: The district administration and agriculture department has made arrangements so that the farmers get fertilisers as for their Rabi crops. The current target for sowing Rabi crops is 103,985 hectare which includes sowing of wheat in 84,500 hectares and grams in 8,500 hectares.
Deputy director agriculture KS Khaperia said that they have set a goal to distribute 28,000 metric ton urea to the farmers of the district for the Rabi crops. He said till date 11,400 metric ton urea has been received out of which 6,400 metric tons have been distributed already and 5,000 is remaining. Khaperia said that they are trying their best to make fertilisers available to the farmers according to their needs.
He said urea is being distributed regularly on permit to the members of cooperative committees. Defaulter farmers can get fertilisers by paying the arrears for the fertilizers. If they are incapable of paying the outstanding amount, they can directly purchase fertilisers from the double lock centers of the Viprhan Sangh of Barwani, Anjad, Pansemal, Sendhwa or their nearest center. They can buy fertilisers from private dealers too.
According to the recommendations of the agriculture scientists, each farmer from all the distribution centers is eligible to buy maximum 5 bags of urea, 2 bags of DAP and one bag potash per hectare. Farmers are advised to put their thumb impressions on Point of Sale (POS) machines with the help of their Aadhaar Card and receipt and to get bills on their purchase of urea. If the dealer is not using POS machines while selling urea, it may indicate irregularities and they can be defrauded. So they should buy fertilisers through POS machines only.
