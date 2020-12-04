Madhya Pradesh: ‘28,000 metric ton urea for farmers in Barwani’

He said urea is being distributed regularly on permit to the members of cooperative committees. Defaulter farmers can get fertilisers by paying the arrears for the fertilizers. If they are incapable of paying the outstanding amount, they can directly purchase fertilisers from the double lock centers of the Viprhan Sangh of Barwani, Anjad, Pansemal, Sendhwa or their nearest center. They can buy fertilisers from private dealers too.

According to the recommendations of the agriculture scientists, each farmer from all the distribution centers is eligible to buy maximum 5 bags of urea, 2 bags of DAP and one bag potash per hectare. Farmers are advised to put their thumb impressions on Point of Sale (POS) machines with the help of their Aadhaar Card and receipt and to get bills on their purchase of urea. If the dealer is not using POS machines while selling urea, it may indicate irregularities and they can be defrauded. So they should buy fertilisers through POS machines only.