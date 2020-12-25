Madhya Pradesh: 28-year-old man who returned to Indore from UK on December 18 tests corona positive

Indore: A 28-year-old man who returned to the city from the UK on December 18 has tested corona positive. He has been kept in isolation at super speciality hospital. His samples will be sent to Pune or New Delhi for gene sequencing to learn about the strain. His family members have been kept in quarantine at Sewakunj Hospital. The health department has started contact tracing and sampling.

As reported earlier, the Health Department has received a list of 34 patients who returned to Indore from the United Kingdom this month. “We have received a list of 34 persons who had travelled to the UK this month. We have contacted all of them and kept them in home isolation.

The samples of 17 persons were taken on Tuesday while samples of rest were taken on Wednesday,” acting Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Purnima Gadaria had told Free Press. She said samples have been sent to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College for testing.