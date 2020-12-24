Indore: 121 UK returnees in Dec: Health department

Indore: The number of people who returned to the city from United Kingdom in December has reached 121 on Thursday.

District health department has received a list of 129 more people from the government but it includes over 41 names repeated in the previous list received on Wednesday with which the total number of people reached Indore is 121.

However, department officials also got information of two persons of Dewas and two of the spouses of two returnees who also accompanied them with which the total number of people returned from the UK to Indore are 125.

“We have received a list of 129 people more with which the total number of people according to list was 161 but 41 were repeat names. We have traced 93 people so far. Out of total returnees, many of them have even completed over 15 days.” In-charge Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Purnima Gadaria said.

She added that they have taken the samples of 30 people on Wednesday and their report is still pending.

“Sample reports were received from medical college and are being scrutinized. All are negative so far but exact results will be known soon,” the CMHO said.

District COVID-19 nodal officer Dr Amit Malakar said, “Most of the people returned to Indore had travelled before December 5 due to which their samples would not be taken. However, they all will be under observation.”

//Area wise list of UK returnees

Police station wise areas Number of people

Aerodrome 2

Annapurna 10

Azad Nagar 1

Banganga 4

Bhanwarkuan 10

Chhatripura 1

Chhoti Gwaltoli 1

Heera Nagar 1

Juni Indore 9

Kanadia 4

Khajrana 4

Lasudia 5

Malharganj 1

MG Road 5

Mhow 4

MIG 7

Pardeshipura 3

Rajendra Nagar 2

Rau 5

Rural 6

Tejaji Nagar 2

Tilak Nagar 11

Tukoganj 10

Vijay Nagar 10