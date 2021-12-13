Madhya Pradesh: 25-year-old legal battle on Vaishnav Panch Trust land ends at Lok Adalat

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): A 25-year-old legal battle on Vaishnav Panch Trust land was among many disputes that were resolved on mutual agreement during a day-long Lok Adalat held here on court premises on Saturday. Four benches were constituted at the Lok Adalat to resolve the disputes.

In the court of additional district judge Vishal Akhand, the two parties reached a mutual settlement in the 25-year-old much talked land case of Vaishnav Panch Trust at Badnawar Bus Stand.

Appellant Farida, wife of Fakhruddin Bohra, a resident of Ujjain had approached the court seeking ownership of the land, which was in possession of the trust. Bohra, years ago, had shifted to Ujjain and the land was in the possession of the trust. Farida Bohra had filed a suit for declaration of title in the lower court, however, the court gave judgment in favour of the respondent. Farida had then appealed against the judgment. This case was subjudice in different courts for about 25 years.

Senior advocate Prakash Jain on behalf of Vaishnav Panch Trust and advocate Rameshchandra Sanghvi on behalf of Farida Bohra argued in the case. The years’ long legal battle came to an end at the lok adalat with the two parties mutually agreeing to settle it amicably.

In the court of additional sessions judge Rashmina Chaturvedi, awards worth Rs 6.61 lakh were passed in five claim cases. In the case of dishonour of cheque, a settlement was reached at Rs 1.85 lakh.

Similarly, out of 21 cases, four claim cases were resolved in the court of additional district judge Vishal Akhand in which Rs 4.85 lakh awards were passed and nine people were benefited.

In the division bench of civil judge class I Ritushree Gupta, out of 119 cases, 52 cases were resolved and 113 people were benefited. Apart from this, awards worth Rs 37.29 lakh were also passed. In the court of civil judge class II Shivani Saini, 48 cases were dismissed and 90 parties were benefitted. Awards worth Rs 47.36 lakh were passed in the bench. Of these cases, four were related to domestic violence. which were resolved by mutual consent.

Apart from this, 82 cases of the municipal council were resolved at the Lok Adalat. Due to which 115 people benefited and awards of Rs 16.14 lakh were received on getting exemption in various tax collections.

Published on: Monday, December 13, 2021, 01:25 AM IST