Madhya Pradesh: ‘Special wing crime against women’ renamed as ‘women safety branch’

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government has issued orders to change the name of ‘special wing crime against women’ as ‘women safety branch’ said police officials here on Sunday.

The state police headquarters was seeking change in the name but the state government did not pay attention. Now, after the government orders, the PHQ officials have become relaxed.

Additional Director General of Police Pragya Richa Shrivastava told Free Press that Union Ministry of Home Affairs also has a women safety branch. “We sought change in the name because ‘crime against women’ gives a negative indication,” she added.

To control crime against women and make it effective, the state government had issued notification on March 14, 2012, and set up - special wing of crime against women.

On December 10, 2021, the state government issued another notification and it became women safety branch.

Published on: Sunday, December 12, 2021, 10:59 PM IST