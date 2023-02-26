Madhya Pradesh: 235 police personnel undergo CPR training in Alirajpur

P Photo |

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): Following directions of DGP Bhopal, cardio-pulmonary resuscitation (CPR) training camps were organised at SP office, Alirajpur and Jobat police station (Jobat section) on Saturday. SP Manoj Kumar Singh informed that the main objective of the training was to provide first-aid to people facing cardiac arrest or breathing issues. CPR training equips police personnel to better serve the community during critical moments and offer immediate life-saving care to victims as police are the first responders, fulfilling the motto ‘serve and protect’.

Dr Anand Mahajan from district hospital Alirajpur, provided the necessary guidance. Mahajan sharing steps for CPR said that if a person is not responding/breathing then place the person on their back on a firm, flat surface and give chest compressions at a rate of 100 to 120 per minute and repeat till the person responds. SDOP Alirajpur Shriddha Sonkar, DSP Aditya Thakur, inspector Chetan Singh Baghel, Alirajpur SHO Shivram Tarole and police from Sondwa, Sorwa, Ambua stations took part in the training. Notably, CPR is an emergency procedure consisting of chest compressions in an effort to restore spontaneous blood circulation and breathing in a person who is in cardiac arrest.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Beneficiaries get approval letters during Employment Day event in Alirajpur