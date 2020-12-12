Madhya Pradesh: 21,773 cases placed for disposal before national Lok Adalat in Indore district court premises, hearings begin

Indore: National Lok Adalat began at district court here on Saturday morning under guidance of of District and Sessions Judge Dinesh Kumar Paliwal who is also the president of District Legal Services Authority.

At Lok Adalat, 21,773 cases will be placed for disposal. There are 8,360 court cases while 13,413 are pre-litigation cases. The cases like bank robbery, labour dispute, matrimonial disputes, revenue cases etc will also be taken up for disposal.