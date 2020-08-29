Indore: 370 motor claims settled in two E-Lok Adalats

Indore: The District Court disposed of 370 Motor Accident Claims Compensation cases to the tune of Rs 10,27,99,400 in two e-Lok Adalats held in a gap of 21 days. Earlier on August 8, another e-Lok Adalat was organised in which 266 motor accident claim cases were disposed of which benefited the victims to get compensation of Rs 8,04,16,400 in total.

E-Lok Adalat was organised on Saturday at the District Court under the bench of Umesh Kumar Shrivastava, 12th Additional District Judge in which 104 motor accident claim cases were disposed of which benefited the victims who got compensation of Rs 2,23,83,000. The e-Lok Adalat was organised under the leadership of District Judge & Chairman, District Legal Services Authority, Indore, Sushil Kumar Sharma.

Additional District Judge and Secretary (DLSA), Manish Kumar Shrivastav, said that consent was taken by the court from both the parties involved in the cases and on the basis of that disposal of the cases were done in the e-lok adalat.

Compensation of Rs 27,50,000 was provided to the victims in the motor accident claim case by Prem and others Vs HDFC General Insurance Company. Similarly, a compensation of Rs. 11,25,000 was awarded to the victims in the vehicle accident case between Pooja and others Vs New India Insurance Company.