Madhya Pradesh: 210 cops COVID positive in Indore zone, most in home-isolation

Indore: As many as 210 policemen have been infected by the second wave of COVID-19 in the Indore zone. Fortunately, most of the policemen are in home isolation and they are not having severe symptoms of the virus. It is believed that since the policemen have got both their vaccine doses they didn't experience severe symptoms of corona. Officials claimed that all the infected policemen will be well soon.

According to IG (Indore Zone) Harinarayanachari Mishra, 210 policemen of 8 districts under Indore zone tested positive for COVID-19 within the last 45 days. Most of the policemen did not experience severe symptoms of the coronavirus. These policemen range from constable to inspector level officers. During the second wave, these policemen have been infected while catching the criminals or performing their duty in the field. Being a Corona Warrior, almost all policemen got both the vaccine doses.