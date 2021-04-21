Madhya Pradesh: 210 cops COVID positive in Indore zone, most in home-isolation

Indore: As many as 210 policemen have been infected by the second wave of COVID-19 in the Indore zone. Fortunately, most of the policemen are in home isolation and they are not having severe symptoms of the virus. It is believed that since the policemen have got both their vaccine doses they didn't experience severe symptoms of corona. Officials claimed that all the infected policemen will be well soon.
According to IG (Indore Zone) Harinarayanachari Mishra, 210 policemen of 8 districts under Indore zone tested positive for COVID-19 within the last 45 days. Most of the policemen did not experience severe symptoms of the coronavirus. These policemen range from constable to inspector level officers. During the second wave, these policemen have been infected while catching the criminals or performing their duty in the field. Being a Corona Warrior, almost all policemen got both the vaccine doses.
IG Mishra is regularly getting information from his subordinate officers about the policemen who are currently infected. Apart from this, the policemen who are currently doing duty in the field and at the police stations are also being instructed to use appropriate preventive measures. Instructions have been given to them to maintain proper distance while filing the report and to take precautions while apprehending criminals.
105 policemen infected in the city
Around 105 policemen in Indore city are infected with the coronavirus. About half a dozen TIs are also undergoing treatment at their homes. Many policemen are home quarantined after they have come in contact with infected policemen. It is noteworthy that an ASI posted at Chhatripura police station died due to COVID-19 infection recently.
