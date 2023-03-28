 Madhya Pradesh: 21 warrants served in a single day in Bagh
FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, March 28, 2023, 02:14 AM IST
article-image

Bagh (Madhya Pradesh): Bagh police station had served 21 warrants in a single day by arresting three miscreants who were absconding for seven years. The action was executed under a drive against hooligans and absconding accused by district superintendent of police (DSP) Aditya Pratap Singh.

A team of Bagh cops was constituted on the instructions of additional superintendent of police (ASP) Devendra Patidar, Kukshi sub-divisional police officer (SDOP) Dilipsinh Bilwal and station in-charge Ranjit Singh Baghel.

The team apprehended Bhay alias Madiya with 10 warrants, Baya Singh with eight warrants and Idia Singh with three warrants on Monday. Two of them belong to Dhavrda of Tanda police station and one from Barkheda of Bagh police station. They were produced before the Court on the same day.

Policemen including sub-inspector (SI) Gildar Singh Baghel, sub-inspector Jaipal Billaure, Lokesh Shukla, Bhav Singh Rawat, Shahdar Chongar, Durgesh Chauhan, Sitaram Dodwe and Mal Singh played a commendable role in solving the case.

