Madhya Pradesh: 200 women from Pathan Pipalya village attempt to encroach forest land

Indore: About 200 women of Pathan Pipalya village tried to encroach forest land on Thursday. They did so citing possible claim and benefits in future.

They (the women) came together and cleared the forest land and started ploughing the field for crops. As shared by forest officials, the group was planning to encroach upon 5 hectare area.

“The incident first came to light on Wednesday, when we had investigated in the area talking to a couple of people,” forest ranger said. Team of officials suspected a possible plan to encroach the land.

“It does not take more than a couple of days to encroach and take over forest land for such a large group, so we have to keep an eye out,” ranger said. He added that the cases of encroachments are on rise since April.