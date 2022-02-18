Madhya Pradesh: 20 candidates file nominations for civic by-polls in Sendhwa

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): With the announcement of by-elections to four wards of Sendhwa municipal council, as many 20 candidates, including candidates from the BJP and the Congress filed their nominations on Thursday and Friday.

By-elections will be held in Ward No 9, 13, 20 and 23, necessitated due to the death of corporators of these wards. All the four wards had BJP corporators. Notably, Sendhwa municipal council had 20 BJP corporators, out of total 24 corporators.

On Thursday, Gopal Bhanware and Sachin Radhakishan Sharma of BJP filed their nominations from Ward No 23 and 20 respectively, while on Friday, Sonica Yogesh Soni and Manisha Radheyshyam Jagtap filed their nominations from Ward No 13 and 9 respectively in the presence of senior leaders.

BJP district president and former Cabinet minister Antar Singh Arya along with BJP senior leader S Veera Swami said that they are confident that BJP will retain all four wards as people will cast their votes in favour of their candidates once again.

On the other hand, four candidates including Suman Jagdish Arsey from Ward No 9, Amit Gurjar from Ward No 20, Rekha Verma from Ward No 13 and Vimal Solanki from Ward No 23 filed their nominations in the presence of MLA Gyarsilal Rawat. MLA Rawat said that all four candidates will emerge victorious.

Published on: Friday, February 18, 2022, 11:20 PM IST