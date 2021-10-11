Madhya Pradesh: 2-year rigorous imprisonment to ex-principal for cheating & forgery

Garoth (Madhya Pradesh): Local court has convicted a former principal of a government school, in a cheating and forgery case and sentenced him to two-year rigorous imprisonment. The court of additional sessions Judge Ashish Tankle also slapped a fine of Rs 6000 on Tejmal Udiya , 51, a resident of Maruti Nagar Garoth, district Mandsaur

Additional public prosecutor RS Chandrawat said that Udiya while serving as principal of Government Girls Higher Secondary School in Garoth, between June and November 2010 had forged medical sickness certificates and used them for his own benefit.

Receiving a complaint in this regard, a team led by SDOP investigated the charges and registered a case against Udiya under relevant sections.

Garoth police presented a charge sheet against him. Court on finding him guilty sent him to jail.

Published on: Monday, October 11, 2021, 12:55 AM IST