Madhya Pradesh: 2 vehicles used by Jitu Patwari for canvassing to be seized

Indore: The district administration has issued orders to seize two SUVs used by ex-cabinet minister of the State Jitu Patwari for canvassing in favour of Congress candidate in Sanwer Assembly by-election on Friday, without taking permission.

The expenditure observer has instructed the Returning Officer of Sanwer Assembly by-election to file an FIR in this case.

Sources said that following a complaint in this regard the Returning Officer had issued notice to Patwari on Friday, and an order to seize both the vehicles were issued by the district administration on Saturday evening.

Two vehicles - MP O9 CU7222 (Pajero) and MP- 04 CD4435 (Toyota Fortuner) were used by Patwari while canvassing for Congress candidate Premchand Guddu in village Pivdai, Sanwer on Friday. Patwari had not taken permission to use these vehicles in the campaigning.