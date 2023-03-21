Madhya Pradesh: 2 severely hurt, 16 other injured as pickup vehicle turns turtle in Khandwa

FP Photo

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): A group of devotees on their way to Omkareshwar were hurt as the pickup they were travelling turns turtle here at Karoli village under Khandwa district on Tuesday morning. Two were severely injured while 16 people suffered few injuries.

According to sources, a group of devotees from Salakanpur Dham was heading to Omkareshwar to take a holy dip in the Narmada River on Bhutdi Amavasya. The incident happened at 8 am when the vehicle in which they were travelling turned turtle on Omkareshwar road due to a sudden tire burst. As soon as the information was received, an ambulance deployed at security arrangement at Bhutdi Amavasya rushed to the spot and transported all injured to Sanawad hospital.

As per head constable Revaram Diwakar, a total of 35 devotees were travelling when the accident occurred. All occupants were hailing from the Agar-Malwa district. SI Gajendra Panwar, posted at Dhangaon police station said that out of 16 devotes, two received grave injuries. 10 persons were referred to Indore hospital while six others have been undergoing treatment at Sanawad Hospital. Further probe is underway.