Madhya Pradesh: 18 injured as pick-up van overturns in Udaynagar

Udaynagar (Madhya Pradesh): As many 18 persons were injured after a pick-up van in which they were travelling in turned turtle near Ratatalai culvert on Udaynagar–Punjpura Road under Udaynagar police station limits on Sunday afternoon. Condition of two of them were said to be serious and were referred to Indore along with seven others, while nine more who sustained minor injuries are undergoing treatment at Udaynagar community health centre, Udaynagar police station in-charge Mahendra Singh Goud, said.

He informed that the condition of Sandeep and Santosh, both residents of Ralamandal, Indore are serious. Those who are undergoing treatment informed that the pick-up van driver was moving his vehicle at high speed. He lost control and the vehicle subsequently overturned. The pickup van veered off the road and turned upside down. The injured were on their way to attend a marriage ceremony.

