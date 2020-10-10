Madhya Pradesh: 1,616 new coronavirus cases, 25 deaths, 2,147 recover

Madhya Pradesh on Saturday recorded 1,616 new coronavirus cases which pushed its caseload to 1,45,245, while 25 fresh deaths took the death toll to 2,599, a health official said.

Seven deaths were reported in Indore, three in Bhopal, two each in Jabalpur and Sehore, one each in Gwalior, Sagar, Dhar, Hoshangabad, Betul, Damoh, Chhindwara, Chhatarpur, Sidhi, Shajapur and Umaria, the official said.

2,147 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the overall recovery count to 1,27,034.

"Of the new cases, Indore accounted for 439, Bhopal 234, Jabalpur 109 and Gwalior 29," the official added.

The number of cases in Indore rose to 28,638 including 628 deaths, while Bhopal's case tally stood at 19,572 with 423 fatalities.

Jabalpur and Gwalior have recorded 11,218 and 11,197 cases, respectively, so far.

Indore now has 3,986 active cases, while this figure for Bhopal, Jabalpur and Gwalior is 1,968, 978 and 631, respectively, the official added.

Coronavirus figures of MP are as follows: Total cases 1,45,245, New cases 1,616, Death toll 2,599, Recovered 1,27,034, Active cases 15,612, number of people tested so far 23,77,711.