Madhya Pradesh: 16 youths duped of Rs 16.95 lakh on pretext of giving employment in Balaghat

Balaghat (Madhya Pradesh): Sixteen youths have been duped of Rs 19.95 lakh in the name of giving jobs in various departments under the Chhattisgarh government, the police said on Friday.

The incident came to light after the youths lodged a complaint at the Kotwali police station in Balaghat.

The complaint was lodged against Archana Pawar and Husain Rizvi. Pawar lives in ward number one in BudhiBalaghat, and Rizvi is a resident of Bhilai district, Chhattisgarh.

The complainants said that Pawar had assured them of providing jobs under the Chhattisgarh government and taken Rs 16.95 lakh.

Both Pawar and Rizvi gave them fake appointment letters of the government of Chhattisgarh. The letters contained the signature of the additional chief secretary.

When those 16 people inquired about the appointment letters, they came to know that the letters were bogus. Immediately after that, they demanded the money from Pawar, but she has yet to return it, although one year has passed since the incident happened.

It also came to light that a case had been registered against Rizvi Pakhanpur at Kanker police station in Chhattisgarh.

In-charge of Kotwali police station in Balaghat said that 16 people had given money to Pawar and Rizvi who had promised them to provide jobs under the Chhattisgarh government.

The police station in-charge further said that appointment letters containing fake signatures had been issued to the youths.

An inquiry into the case is going on, and the police will take action against the guilty after the inquiry, the police station in-charge said.