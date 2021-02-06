Madhya Pradesh: 155 farmers have lost their lives in agitation within two months, alleges city Congress president Mahendra Kataria

Ratlam: City Congress demonstrated and staged chakka jam in protest against new three farm laws and in support of agitating farmers at the Ratlam-Jhabua road near Salakhedi.

While speaking at the agitation place, city Congress president Mahendra Kataria alleged that Union Government has neglected demands of the agitating farmers and 155 farmers have lost their lives in the agitation so far in last two months period.

State Seva Dal secretary Rajnikant Vyas also lashed out at the Union government on the new farm laws and supported farmers' agitation.

At the end of chakka Jam two minutes silence was kept to pay tributes to the farmers who lost their lives. City Congress press release informed that in the chakka jam and agitation Congress workers, Sevadal workers, Mahila Congress, Youth congress, NSUI workers and area residents participated in the agitation.

After the chakka Jam, a memorandum addressed to President of India was submitted to SDM city Abhishek Gehlot, informed City congress press release.