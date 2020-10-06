Madhya Pradesh: 15% seats hiked in government colleges, one more college-level counselling allowed

Indore: In view of Covid-19 situation, Department of Higher Education (DHE) on Tuesday ordered for increasing seats in government and autonomous institutes by 15 per cent and allowed one more round of college-level counselling.

The DHE also permitted college principals to further increase seats by 30 per cent, if need be and if resources allowed.

The directives have come as a major relief to students who did not get admission in colleges so far and were nervous as the admissions were about to over on Wednesday.

The new round of CLC for UG courses will start from October 9 for UG courses and October 14 for PG courses.

The students who had not registered so far can also get registered for CLC round. The common merit list of UG courses will be declared on October 19 whereas the common merit list of PG courses will be out on October 24.

The students allocated admissions UG courses will have to submit fee by October 26 and PG students by October 29 for enrolment.

DHE stated that this is going to be the final round of counselling. There won’t be any other additional round, officials of DHE stated.

DHE stated that permission from the university to the increased seats in government colleges will be automatic. In cases of private colleges, the university will have to take a call.

The information about increased seats would have to be provided by the colleges on their respective websites by September 12.