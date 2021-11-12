Madhya Pradesh: 146 samples collected on Day 1 of sero-survey

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): First day of the second ‘sero-survey’ to know about the prevalence of antibodies among children was comparatively better from the last sero-survey as the 27 survey teams collected 146 samples.

However, some people didn’t cooperate in giving samples and in many cases teams didn't find the children at home as they had gone to school.

At many places, team members approached the ASHA and ANM activists to pacify people along with the IMC employees and NGO activists to find addresses.

"As many as 146 samples were collected on the first day which is good number. We believe that teams would complete sample collection by Friday but we also have a day reserved for the same on Saturday," Dean of MGM Medical College Dr Sanjay Dixit said.

He added that sample testing would be done at MGM Medical College while report will be compiled by National Centre for Disease Control , New Delhi.

College will release a comparative report of both the surveys.

