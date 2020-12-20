Madhya Pradesh: 1,359 square metres of government land worth Rs 5 crore freed of encroachments in Barwani district

Barwani: Continuing demolition drive against illegal structures, Barwani district administration on Sunday razed illegal construction from 1,359 square metres of government land situated on old Agra – Bombay National Highway in Sendhwa. The market value of land freed of encroachments is about Rs 5 crore.

Drive has been carried out under Sushansan (good governance) drive launched by district collector Shivraj Singh Verma. Sendhwa tehsildar SR Yadav said 23 shop owners had encroached upon government land by extending portions of their shops from the front on the old AB Road.

During measurement by revenue department, it was revealed that 23 shop owners encroached upon 1,129 square metres of government land worth Rs 2.43 crore. Similarly, team vacated 230 square metres of another stretch of government land that had shops. Yadav said Maniben Studio that operated from one of the shops had no legal documents. Market value of this land is about Rs 2.5 crore.