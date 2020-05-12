Madhya Pradesh: 13 corona winners discharged in Burhanpur, Agar now corona-free district

Thirteen patients got discharged from Burhanpur district hospital after recovering from COVID-19.

This is the first time when patients got discharged from the hospital after the outbreak of novel coronavirus in the district.

It is to be mentioned that Burhanpur district remained in green zone till first 40 days of lockdown, but since last 10-day increasing number of patients in district had triggered panic in local administration as well as locals.

However, discharge of 13 patient today brought much needed respite to the people as well as administration.

District collector Praveen Singh, superintendent of police BS Birdey, MLA Thakur Surendra Singh, former mayor Anil Bhonsale, chief medical and health officer Dr MP Garg and entire doctors and nurses were present as the hospital who cheered outgoing patients. They also advised them to stay in home quarantine for next two weeks. So far Burhanpur recorded 60 patients with five deaths in the past.

All the outgoing patients in their message appealed the residents of Burhanpur to stay home and stay health as well as asked patients to keep their faith on doctors and nurses.

Burhanpur MP Nandkumar Singh Chouhan and former state cabinet minister Archana Chittnis congratulated district collector, CMHO, doctors and nursing staff members and said that it’s great achievement for entire Burhanpur people.

Last 2 Covid-19 patients discharged from hospital in Agar

Two more COVID-19 patients got discharged from Agar district hospital after they recovered completely. Those who were discharge includes Zahida Bee, a resident of Barod and Saddam Multani, a resident of Lodhapura.

With this two more discharge, Agar has now become corona-free district as out of 13 persons who were found infected with the virus, 12 got discharged, while one succumbed to the disease.

District chief medical and health officer Dr Vijay Kumar Singh along with doctors and nursing staff were present at the hospital who cheered for the outgoing patients. Hospital sent them to their native place in an ambulances.

Agar recorded first patient here in the district on April 5. During investigation it was revealed that two person visited Indore for his mother’s treatment there. Doctors here in Agar immediate referred to Indore for treatment. Out of them, one was died later. Later, five persons from that family found positive of COVID-19. Similarly, three from Nalkheda, two from Barod and one from Susner village found infected.