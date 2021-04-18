Madhya Pradesh: 12,000 Remdesivir injection vials come for the state

Indore: Amid growing cases of Covid-19, another consignment of 12,000 Remdesivir injection vials on Sunday reached Indore of which many were immediately dispatched across the state in a plane and a chopper.

Indore got 3646 vials from the consignment whereas as 2400 and 2016 vials were sent to Bhopal and Jabalpur respectively.

A truck containing 125 boxes of Remdesivir injection vials reached Indore from Nagpur in the afternoon. Divisional commissioner Pawan Kumar Sharma stated that 38 boxes were kept for Indore and rest were dispatched to nine other districts.

Each box contained 96 vials.

Bhopal got total 2400 vials, Ujjain 1344 vials, Jabalpur 2016 vials, Hoshangabad 384 vials, Sagar 480 vials, Gwalior 960 vials, Chambal 96 vials, Rewa 384 vials and Shahdol 288 vials.