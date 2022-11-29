Madhya Pradesh: 108 works get green signal in first council meet

Representative Image |

Bhikangaon (Madhya Pradesh): In the first general meeting of the Bhikangaon municipal council, the chairman of the council cleared as many 108 development works worth Rs 15 crore in Bhikangaon. In the meeting, projects including plan to make villages clean and beautiful, shop for employment to the youth, construction of drain, CC road, paver block, houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana which has been stalled for the last one year has been approved. Out of 15, 14 councillors participated in the meeting. One BJP councillor did not attend the meeting, which is becoming a topic of discussion.

In the meeting, MLA Jhuma Solanki, council president Punam Amit Jaiswal, MP representative Nakul Kapse, vice president Akhilesh Bhargava and other councillors were present. The programme was co-ordinated by Mayank Jain and CMO Mohansingh Alava accepted the vote of thanks. Council president Jaiswal said that several development works will be done in Bhikangaon. Work will be done in every ward as our first priority is to make villages clean and beautiful, after that drinking water, drain construction, CC road is to be made daily.