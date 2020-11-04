Madhya Pradesh: 10,000 fully-developed schools for poor in state soon

Sardarpur: Madhya Pradesh government is all set to provide fully-developed 10,000 schools for the poor and the middle class under the CM Rise Mission. These schools will be at par with private schools and may even be better. These schools will provide education free-of-cost and offer tough competition to private schools, a source claimed.

According to information received, State Education Centre Bhopal has started working on the plan to open CM Rise Mission 10,000 (ten thousand) fully-developed schools. Under this scheme five locations have been selected from each sankul of Madhya Pradesh.

In future, 1000 primary, secondary, high school students will be able to study in a fully developed school. The officials of education department claimed that these schools would have top-notch specialist teachers. The poor children of the rural areas would get a better platform for education in the future, once these schools come up.

It was rumoured that the MP government would close one lakh government schools and only 10000 schools would be kept in the state. District Project Coordinator Dhar Kamal Singh Thakur, refuting the rumours said that there was no plan to close government school.