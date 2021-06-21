Madhya Pradesh: 100% vaccination done in Khargone; Free vaccination camp held in Sanawad

Khargone: A total of 19820 vaccines were administered in the district, crossing the target of 15,000 given by the state government to Khargone district. Giving information, vaccination officer Dr Sanjay Bhatt said that a total of 194 vaccination centers were set up in the district. The target given by the government on them was exceeded.

Giving information, Dr Bhatt said that till 7 pm, 19772 vaccines have been administered at 172 centers. In this, 15450 youths in the age group of 18 to 44 years have given the first dose and 44 to the second dose.

Similarly, in 45 to 59 years, 2512 people got the first dose and 475 got the second dose. Whereas in more than 60 years, 578 have administered the first and 676 second doses.

Health care worker has given 1 first, 17 second and front line worker 2 first and 17 second dose. Till the filing of this news, clear information of 22 centers could not be obtained.

Free vaccination camp held in Sanawad