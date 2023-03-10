Madhya Pradesh: 10 ICF coaches, 2 Vistadome coaches and 4 locos of meter gauge to be shifted to Patalpani on Friday

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Ten ICF coaches, 2 Vistadome coaches and four diesel locomotives of meter gauge are being shifted to Patalpani on Friday so that the Heritage Train can be operated in future.

This shifting has been necessitated as the meter gauge line of Sanawad rail section at the Mhow railway station is to be converted into broad gauge line. For which the division closed the Mhow-Omkareshwar road section on January 31.

The meter gauge platform and yard have to be dismantled. The remaining coaches in the yard, over 30 and three engines in the yard will also be dismantled. The railways will soon issue a tender for this process.

Ratlam division has got Rs 700 crore in this year's budget with only two important projects in the circle. A lot of work has been done on the Indore-Dewas-Ujjain doubling project. Now the Mhow-Sanawad broad gauge project is being started. A few days ago, the Railways started breaking the meter gauge platform of Mhow. Now we will also start removing the meter gauge yard. So that the expansion work of the broad gauge platform starts.