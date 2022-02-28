Madhya Pradesh: 10-day Mahashivratri fair begins in Sendhwa

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): Ten-day-long historic Mahashivratri fair began in Sendhwa on Monday after two years of Covid-19 restrictions. Due to Corona, the fair was not held during the last two years. This year, the collector has approved of Mahashivaratri fair.

As per information, chief guest, chairman of municipal council Basanti Rai Yadav on Sunday inaugurated the fair.

MLA Gyarsilal Rawat, former BJP district president S Vira Swami, Vikas Arya, Chhotu Choudhary, Arun Chaudhary, Rahul Panwar others were also present. Traders and citizens were enthusiastic about the fair being held after two years.

Various rides including death well, modern swings and shops have been set up in the fair. Roads have been widened for convenience of traders, visitors and to follow social distancing, given the Covid situation.

The administration has done extensive preparations so that the devotees do not find any difficulty. In the leadership of Fair Committee Govind Pandey, Prince Sharma and other members, administration is doing their duties entrusted to them successfully.

Published on: Monday, February 28, 2022, 10:28 PM IST