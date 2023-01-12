e-Paper Get App
Madhya Pradesh: 1 dead, 11 injured after bus hits motorcycle in Khargone

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, January 12, 2023, 08:07 PM IST
article-image
Representative Photo |
Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): A motorcyclist was killed and 11 persons were injured after a bus hit a two-wheeler in Khargone in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday, an official said.

"Motorcyclist Basant Yadav (45) died on the spot, while his wife, who was riding pillion, is injured. Eleven persons, including passengers, have been injured. They are admitted in the district hospital," Sub Divisional Officer of Police Vinod Dixit said.

More details awaited.



