Madhya Pradesh: CM candidate to be decided only after Congress wins elections, says Kamal Nath

Kamal Nath | File

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) president Kamal Nath has said the chief ministerial candidate will be decided only after the Congress wins the election.

Nath made the statement during an interaction with media persons in Bhopal on Wednesday.

A few days ago, some Congress leaders put up hoardings at the PCC office and at other places, mentioning that Nath would be the next chief minister.

Nevertheless, according to Nath, he does not make announcements as other politicians do.

There is enthusiasm among the people as well as among the party men about the ensuing assembly election, Nath said, adding that they are ready to change the present ruling dispensation.

“The seats, which the Congress has been losing for many years, will see a change in the upcoming elections. The Congress will get historic mandate,” he said.

According to Nath, the ticket distribution formula for the upcoming assembly election is that priority will be given to local candidates, besides those who are doing a good work at the grass-roots will get tickets.

He made it clear that there is no internal squabbling in the party, but there is nothing wrong if someone is close to some leaders.

The former chief minister held a meeting with the retired government officials at office of the Pradesh Congress Committee.

In the meeting, Nath urged the officials to point out the mistakes of the present BJP government.

“Make a list of those mistakes and send them to public. The Congress leaders will share it with other,” he said.

He also appealed to them to keep an eye on the election procedures, since they know the standard operating procedure (SOP) will be helpful for the Congress.

Read Also Bhopal: Tribal held with horn of spotted deer