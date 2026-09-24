Madhya Bharat Unit Resumes Operations After 18-Day Closure In Meghnagar |

Meghnagar (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Bharat Private Limited unit manufacturing Single Super Phosphate reopened on Wednesday, 18 days after it was sealed on Sep 4 following concerns over pollution. The seal was opened on the directions of Meghnagar SDM Avanti Pradhan after considering a Pollution Control Board report and an affidavit from the factory management.

Pradhan said the board found no discharge of polluted water from the Single Super Phosphate unit. The management also gave a written undertaking to improve housekeeping and comply with environmental norms.

Under an agreement with the administration, the company will undertake CSR works in Fatehpur village, including painting and plastering at the school, a smart TV and drinking water facilities, an RO system, repairs to the anganwadi building, improvement of the approach road and development of a water tank and other basic facilities.

The administration has directed the management to complete the improvements and said the unit would be inspected periodically. Action will be taken if environmental violations are found in future.

The company has Pollution Control Board permission to manufacture Single Super Phosphate until 2028.

Managing director Puneet Makharia said the management had addressed the shortcomings and would follow environmental responsibilities and administrative directions.