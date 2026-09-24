Ayush Intern Doctors May Get Stipend Hike Soon, CM Mohan Yadav Says In Bhopal | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): It seems that the government is planning to fulfil Ayush intern doctors' demand to increase the stipend as Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said that he had held a discussion with Ayush minister Indar Singh Parmar and issued necessary directives, and shortly the medicos will get good news.

Yadav announced a state-level programme organised to mark the 11th National Ayurveda Day at Pandit Khushilal Sharma Autonomous College here on Wednesday.

The Chief Minister underlined the importance of Ayurveda, stating that during the corona period, yoga, pranayam and Ayurveda proved their value.

In 2014, the Ayush market was around Rs 3 billion, which has now increased to Rs 43 billion. He dedicated 12 Ayush Bhawans constructed at a cost of Rs 4.70 crore.

Yadav said that the Ayush budget has been increased 16 times in comparison to 2003-04 to promote the Ayush medical system.

Addressing the programme, minister Indar Singh Parmar said that nine Ayush colleges were being operated in the state and eight Ayurveda colleges were under construction.