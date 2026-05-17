Macro Vision Academy, Burhanpur, Students Shine In Cbse Class 12 Results | FP Photo

Burhanpur (Madhya Praesh): Macro Vision Academy, Burhanpur, delivered an impressive performance in the CBSE Class 12 examinations, setting a new benchmark in academic excellence. Principal Jasvir Singh Parmar said 53 students scored above 90%, while 212 secured more than 80%, marking a record achievement for the institution.

In the Commerce stream, Suhani Sahu topped with 97%, followed by Mayank Ramchandani with 94.2%, Ananya Rathore with 93.6% and Anuj Kumar Patel with 92.6%.

In the Science stream (Mathematics group), Ojas Agarwal secured 96%, Aditi Agarwal 94.2%, Ashutosh Pawar 93.6%, Utkarsh Agarwal 93.4%, Tanishka Patel 92.8%, Jawwad Khan 92.4%, Lavanya Dhare 92.2% and Panshul Patidar 92.2%.

In the Biology stream, Maolishree Jain and Shreya Agarwal scored 93.4% each, while Ananya Jain and Srishti Chugwani secured 92.8% each.

Adi Nema scored a perfect 100 marks in Biology, while Suhani Sahu achieved 100 out of 100 in Accountancy.

Academy administrators Anand Prakash Chouksey, Manjusha Chouksey, Kabir Chouksey, Devashi Chouksey and Antara Chouksey congratulated the students. Principal Jasvir Singh Parmar, Vice-Principal Monika Agarwal and faculty members also extended their wishes on the achievement.

Physical challenge fails to stop Divyansh’s dream

Physical challenge fails to stop Divyansh’s dream |

Sendhwa: Divyansh Malviya of Lions Convent Higher Secondary School, Sendhwa, has emerged as an inspiration after scoring 96.2% in the CBSE Class 12 examination despite physical challenges since childhood. Divyansh, whose hands are underdeveloped and who also faces difficulty in walking, appeared for examinations under the physically disabled category.

However, he never allowed his condition to become a limitation and instead turned it into his greatest strength. A resident of Ojhar village near Sendhwa, Divyansh had earlier secured 94.2% in Class 10 and received a Rs one lakh scholarship under the Late Banwari Mittal Smriti Meritorious Scholarship scheme.