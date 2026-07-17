 Macro Vision Academy Achieves 86% Success Rate In NEET 2026, 125 Students Qualify
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Macro Vision Academy Achieves 86% Success Rate In NEET 2026, 125 Students Qualify

Macro Vision Academy achieved an 86% success rate in NEET 2026, with 125 of 145 students qualifying in their first attempt. Shreya Agrawal topped the institute with 646 marks, while Adi Nema scored a perfect 360 in Biology. Around 50 students are expected to secure MBBS admissions, including five at AIIMS.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, July 17, 2026, 08:50 PM IST
Macro Vision Academy Achieves 86% Success Rate In NEET 2026, 125 Students Qualify
Macro Vision Academy Achieves 86% Success Rate In NEET 2026, 125 Students Qualify | FP photo

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): Macro Vision Academy delivered an impressive performance in the NEET 2026 examination, with 125 of its 145 students qualifying. The results, announced on Friday, reflected the academy's strong academic record.

Principal Jasveer Singh Parmar and Head of the Biology Department Dr Santosh Siloriya said four students scored more than 600 marks out of 720. Shreya Agrawal secured the highest score of 646, followed by Namrata Patel (634), Shashi Jat (626), Aviraj Jain (625), Mayank Tagore (619), Aryan Gupta (599), Shrishti Chugwani (593) and Durgesh Rathore (584).

Adi Nema achieved a perfect 360 out of 360 in Biology, while Shreya Agrawal scored 355 out of 360. Adi Nema had also secured full marks in Biology in the CBSE Class 12 examination.

The academy said around 30 selected students are expected to secure admission to government medical colleges, five to AIIMS and about 15 to private medical colleges, taking the total expected MBBS admissions to nearly 50.

All selected students qualified in their first attempt. The academy management, faculty and staff congratulated the students on their achievement.

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